Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reuniting Soon: She’s Ready To ‘Spoil’ Him With Gifts, Food & More

It’s time for a bae-cation! Kylie Jenner has been missing her beau Travis Scott like crazy, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. She can’t wait to treat him to the finer things!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is looking forward to some rest and relaxation with the man of her dreams, Travis Scott. The rapper, 25, has been busy traveling and making public appearances, but he’ll finally have a break soon. “Travis is going to have some downtime from his tour starting next week and Kylie is giddy about it,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “He’s promised to spend a good chunk of time with her just chilling at home. She’s feeling very cooped up right now so this couldn’t have come at a better time. They’re in touch all day every day but it’s not the same. Kylie’s really looking forward to celebrating the holidays with him. She’s planning to cook all his favorite foods and she’s already bought him a ton of gifts, she’s planning to totally spoil him.” See Kylie’s alleged pregnancy pics, here.

Fans have been waiting patiently to get another glimpse of Kylie, as she’s been avoiding the spotlight since reports surfaced that she was pregnant with Travis’ child back in Sept. 2017. The reality star recently dealt with some major backlash over her latest beauty release: a brush set costing a staggering $360. Fans and beauty bloggers took to social media to air their grievances and Kylie finally issued a statement about the controversy. “I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference,” she wrote on Twitter, while sharing other pics of equally expensive brushes. “But I hear you guys, love you guys and truly just want the best.”

Luckily, Kylie has plenty of exciting changes going on in her life, including a reported bundle of joy which may be given a famous “K” moniker! The Life of Kylie star celebrated having 100 million followers only a week ago and she can’t wait to spend the upcoming holidays with Travis. “The one thing they’re having a little friction over right now is where to spend Christmas day,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants to be in Houston with his family and he wants her to come with him.”

