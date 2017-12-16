New couple alert! Karrueche Tran and pro baller Victor Cruz were spotted flaunting some PDA! Check out the pic!

OMG! Looks like there’s a new man in Karrueche Tran‘s, 29, life! The gorgeous model and actress was spied walking hand-in-hand with wide receiver Victor Cruz, 31, while heading to lunch together in LA on Dec. 15! Naturally, the baller was smiling ear-to-ear and we certainly don’t blame him! The new couple was seen heading to a movie together around Thanksgiving, according to TMZ. But this is definitely the first time we’ve glimpsed some PDA!

For the outing, the stunning media maven opted for some tan knee-high boots, a black mini and black jacket that offered a peek at her enviable abs! As for Victor, he kept things simple in a t-shirt and jeans along with some high-tops. He completed the winter-in-LA ensemble with a red denim jacket and some chains! What a handsome pair! Karrueche was most recently associated with Migos’ Quavo, 26, back in April but it apparently wasn’t meant to last. Head here to see more pics of Karrueche through the years!

Things haven’ always been so blissful for the Claws star since parting ways with her notorious ex Chris Brown, 28! Fans know that she was forced to get a restraining order against the singer! “For my safety,”she replied when asked about the ruling on NYC’s Hot 97 Morning Show in Sept. “Yeah…it just got to a point where it’s just like, ‘I can’t,'” On to greener pastures! It looks like Karrueche is in for some very happy holidays ahead!

