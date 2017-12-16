Gigi Hadid Gushes Over Taylor Swift With The Sweetest Belated Birthday Message & BFF Pics

Better late than never. Days after Taylor Swift turned 28, Gigi Hadid sent a sweet, heartfelt message to her bestie, saying she ‘loves her beyond’ all belief!

“A belated wish to an incredible friend, a brilliant mind, a huge heart: HAPPIEST BIRTH[week] my T,” Gigi Hadid, 22, published on Dec. 15, two days after Taylor Swift celebrated her big 2-8. However, it’s never too late for someone to wish a good friend a happy birthday, and Gigi did it by posting a pair of pics of her cuddling up to Tay. “[Taylor], you know I love you beyond. You make me so proud ! ❤️✨” Awww. How sweet!

It seems the Squad is alive and well, even in 2017. In addition to Gigi sending love to Taylor, Karlie Kloss, 25, posted a video of them lounging in what looked like a convertible, per Daily Mail. “Happy Happy Birthday [Taylor!]” she wrote. Plus, Selena Gomez, 25, also chimed in with the birthday wishes. “I’m glad you were born,” Selena wrote, captioning a throwback video clip featuring her and Tay. “You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring.”

Taylor’s friends weren’t the only ones making her 28th birthday the best one yet. Her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, 26, did something special for the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer. Her British beau got her a diamond pendant, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. What makes this piece of jewelry extra-special was that Joe had the diamonds form the shape of Taylor’s favorite number, 13 (the same number as her birthday!)

Gigi’s birthday message may be a few days late, but it might have arrived on time to do the most good. Taylor, while looking back on the past twelve months, said that she “couldn’t have asked for a better year.” Of course, many people think that 2017 absolutely sucked, and tore into Taylor for her seemingly tone-deaf comment. “I mean, yeah there were Nazi’s and white supremacy marches, and families are being town apart, and there were mass shootings, and people are losing health care, but none of that affects [Taylor], so 2017 was great!” one furious fan wrote in response. Perhaps Gigi’s lovely message soothed the sting from all the hater’s hate-hate-hating on Tay?

