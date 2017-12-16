FIFA Club World Cup Final: Watch As Real Madrid Takes On Gremio For The Cup

Real Madrid is back in the FIFA Club World Cup finals, defending their title against Brazil’s Gremio. The game kicks off at 12:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Once again, Real Madrid finds itself in the finals of a prestigious tournament. Los Blancos have returned to the championship match of FIFA’s Club World Cup, looking to not only go back-to-back, but to tie rivals Barcelona for most CWC wins. First, Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, Gareth Bale, 28, and the rest of Real must get by Brazil’s Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense (aka Grêmio.) It’s the best of Spain versus the Best of Brazil, with the cup on the line. The action should be fierce so soccer fanatics better tune in at 12:00 PM ET to watch.

Real Madrid secured its spot in the finals with a 2-1 victory over the Unite Arab Emirates’ Al Jazira on Dec. 13. For a moment, it looked as if Al Jazira was going to send Real back to Spain, as Brazil’s Romarinho, 27, drew first blood in the 41st minute. Ronaldo chimed in with the equalizer after the half, finding the back of the net at minute 53. It was up for Gareth Bale to secure the win, scoring at the 81st minute. It was Gareth’s return to international action since suffering a hip injury in October, and he was glad to come through in the clutch.

“It was nice to come on, players go through these phases in their careers and it’s my turn I suppose, but it was nice to come on and to get the winner,” Gareth said after the game, according to Goal.com. “The most important thing was to get to the final, it didn’t matter who scored, but it was obviously nice on a personal level.” They’ll now face the Copa Libertadores champions, Grêmio. The club, which Forbes has ranked as the third most valuable club in the Americas, has racked up the accolades since its creation 114 years ago. Pulling out a win over Real would be one of the biggest feathers in its caps.

