Craig Sager’s Daughter Claps Back At Britt McHenry For Insulting Her Brother: Don’t ‘F*ck With My Family’

Kacy Sager, daughter of the late Craig Sager, slammed fired ESPN reporter Britt McHenry on Twitter for needlessly insulting Kacy’s brother Craig. Read her takedown here!

Hope you have some calamine lotion ready, because this article has some epic burns. The late Craig Sager‘s daughter Kacy responded to a petty diss aimed at her brother Craig Sager II with a scalding rebuke on the anniversary of her father’s passing. The fired ESPN Britt McHenry, 31, was arguing with Craig II’s ex-girlfriend when she called him “some kid whose only connection to media is his famous dad.” For those of you who don’t know, Britt was axed by ESPN after getting into a nasty verbal altercation with a towing company employee in which she cruelly insulted his appearance, his job and his education. In response to Britt’s dig at her brother, Kacy wrote, “While you’ve been busy single-handedly tanking the value of a degree from Northwestern, Craig has kept his head down and built the foundation for a career that will certainly outlast the one you pissed away by being a spoiled brat.” She even added, “It’s not like he towed your damn car…” Wow, someone just got roasted! Read Kacy’s entire epic takedown below.

We reported earlier about Craig’s tragic passing after he lost a battle with leukemia. A legendary reporter whose panache made him a fixture of the league, Craig was remembered and honored not just by the NBA but by the entire sports community after his death in Dec. 2016. Our hearts still go out to his family and friends who are mourning his loss.

While you wonder why Britt would needlessly attack Craig’s son and his ex-girlfriend on Twitter, check out these pictures of the late Craig Sager.

The screenshot, if you're curious :) pic.twitter.com/GoUSllDeX8 — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) December 15, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kacy’s clap back? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.