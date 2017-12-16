Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Reignite Engagement Rumors As She Flashes Diamond Ring Again

It looks like wedding bells will be ringing soon for Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green. Chloe was spotted flaunting a massive diamond ring while out in LA. See the pics!

Chloe Green, 26, and Jeremy Meeks, 34, may be Mr. and Mrs. “Prison Bae” before we know it. The couple was spotted shopping in Los Angeles Dec. 15, and we couldn’t help but notice Chloe’s huge diamond ring. The Topshop heiress appeared to be wearing the ring on her ring finger, reigniting engagement rumors. The couple initially denied that they were engaged in Aug. but that may not be the case anymore. It’s quite a nice-sized rock and we can’t stop staring!

Jeremy filed for divorce from wife Melissa Meeks back in Oct. and he seems to be moving on rather quickly despite all of the drama. Melissa and Jeremy have one child together, Jeremy Meeks Jr. and Jeremy has been an active father figure to Melissa’s other children from a previous relationship. The couple have not been on good terms since the filing, but that doesn’t seem to be raining on Jeremy’s love parade. He was all smiles walking hand-in-hand with Chloe. The couple flaunted matching denim outfits. Chloe wore a black leather jacket and Jeremy opted for a navy crewneck. We must admit they look good together! I guess the only other question we have is: where is our save the date?!

