Shania Twain, Renee Zellweger & More Stars Who Got Entirely New Looks

You may not even recognize some of these stars’ throwback pics! Check out some celebs who’ve debuted totally new looks at some point in their career here!

Shania Twain made a major musical comeback earlier this year when she released her first album in 15 years at the end of September, but when she was making the press rounds, fans seemed to be talking more about her appearance than the music! People couldn’t help but point out that her face looked drastically different from the last time she was in the public eye — not necessarily in a bad way…just different. The 52-year-old still looks super youthful for her age, but she’s certainly undergone a bit of a transformation in recent years. She’s not the only one, though!

Another star whose changed look always has people talking is Renee Zellweger. In recent years, she’s had a much softer appearance than we’re used to seeing, and the differences in her look is very noticeable. Meg Ryan also attracts attention when she shows up on a red carpet or in an interview. Then, there’s younger stars, like Miley Cyrus or Kylie Jenner, who have purposely made drastic changes to their appearances over the years, that they’re almost unrecognizable from one look to the other. Whether it be a changing hairstyle, or something more intense like plastic surgery, these ladies always keep us guessing!

We’ve rounded up several stars who’ve had entirely changed looks over the years, and you can check them out by clicking through the gallery above. We’ve included their before AND after photos so you can see just how major the transformations were!

HollywoodLifers, whose changing look shocked you the most?!