Bernice Burgos Promotes Body Positivity With Smoldering Snap Flaunting Her ‘Stretch Marks’

Bernice Burgos, 37, added herself to the list of amazing women who are comfortable in their own skin when she took to Instagram to show off a throwback photo that proudly showcased her stretch marks! “Loving my stretch marks #tbt,” she captioned the incredible pic in which she is wearing a revealing white body suit and lace while sitting on a bed. In the breathtaking snapshot, her stretch marks can be seen on the side of her behind, a spot that’s common with the marks for a lot of women. Her photo garnered a lot of praise from her followers and definitely seemed to serve as inspiration for women to love the parts of their bodies that are usually considered flaws. Check out photos of other celebrities showing off their stretch marks here!

Bernice’s revealing photo doesn’t come as much of a surprise since she’s known for often showing off her curves on social media. The beauty has been embracing her thirties as much as she can and we love seeing how happy she is! She recently posted a video in which she accidentally flashed her nipple while showing off some skin in a bikini top, but it didn’t seem to bother her one bit! Her bold approach to her appearance has made her one of the most confident ladies on social media.

When Bernice is not showing off her hot bod on the internet, she’s making headlines with her personal life. In fact, some of her photos have recently caused a lot of drama within her reported on-again off-again love triangle with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and T.I., 37. The trio has been causing speculation since Tiny and T.I.’s rocky marriage, but with Bernice’s recent posts, she appears to be having the time of her life!

