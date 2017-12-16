Bella Hadid Vs. Gigi Hadid: Which Smoldering Sister Slays The Underboob Trend?

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid have both flaunted their amazing bodies and revealed a whole lot of sexy with their versions of the underboob trend! Which sister does it best? Let’s take a look!

Sisters Bella Hadid, 21, and Gigi Hadid, 22, are both gorgeous models so when it comes to showing off the popular underboob trend, they sure know how to nail it! We found some of our favorite photos of the beauties in tops that put their full underboob on display and we have to admit that they know how to flaunt it with a style unlike any other! CHECK OUT BELLA & GIGI’S UNDERBOOB TREND PICS HERE. From sexy cut-off t-shirts to barely there bikinis, these girls know how to keep turning heads and making a mark in the latest popular trend! Like any true models, they know how to make any piece of clothing showing that shows a bit of skin look good!

When it comes to the various underboob public photos that Bella and Gigi have out there, they’re nothing short of impressive. Gigi’s photo shoot in a half white shirt that reads “California ” proved she has the underboob trend completely under control while Bella’s cute sleeveless white lace top had her fully owning her no bra look. Gigi also loved showcasing the underboob trend in different styles of swimsuits from a white tank top style to a revealing bikini top. Bella has also shown off her underboob in her own gorgeous black bikini.

Let’s not forget the fully nude underboob shots! One of Gigi’s hotter than ever magazine covers features the blonde beauty fully nude with her hands over her breasts in the perfect position to let a little underboob show. Bella, on the otherhand, often likes to be out and about with casual comfy crop tops that also display her underboob in a subtle but effective way. We think it’s safe to say that these two are experts at knowing how and when to let the underboob trend loose!

HollywoodLifers, which Hadid sister do you like best when it comes to the underboob trend? Tell us your thoughts here!