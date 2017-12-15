Zendaya, Margot Robbie & More Best Stars Dressed Of The Week

With some of the biggest movies of the year hitting theaters in December, recent red carpets have been AMAZING. See Margot, Zendaya, Elizabeth Banks, Joan Smalls and many more fashion pics below!

Here is our best dressed list of the week! Zendaya wore a bunch of amazing outfits while promoting her movie The Greatest Showman in NYC on December 11, including this fabulous gold coat. She looked like an Oscar statue! From gold to silver, Billie Lourd wore a stunning metallic Tom Ford gown at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi film premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 9. She looked so pretty on the carpet — we bet her mother, the late Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, was looking down on her.

Elizabeth Banks looked red hot in a long, sequin gown at the premiere for Pitch Perfect 3 in L.A. on Dec 12. A bunch of the cast wore sequins at that premiere — Hailee Steinfeld and Rebel Wilson were also sparkling as they walked down the carpet. Red is a SUPER hot color right now, and Joan Smalls rocked an insanely sexy red Pamella Roland jumpsuit at the premiere for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story in NYC on Dec. 11.

Jessica Chastain has been looking amazing at each and every Molly’s Game premiere. She wore a gorgeous blue Elie Saab dress in the Netherlands on Dec. 12. Margot Robbie has also been promoting her movie I, Tonya, and looked gorgeous in a sheer and sequin D&G gown at The First Annual Neon Holiday Party that she co-hosted with Allison Janney in New York. See more pics in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree Zendaya was best dressed of the week?