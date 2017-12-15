Inside Omarosa’s Last Days In The White House: How She Berated Senior Officials, Was Fired & More

What a nightmare! Details are emerging about Omarosa Manigault’s last days in the White House and she’s being accused of acting like a monster. We’ve got the details.

Omarosa Manigault never got far in life by being nice, we all know that from her backstabbing ways on The Apprentice. The 43-year-old claims that she resigned from her position in Donald Trump‘s White House even though there have been numerous reports that she was unceremoniously fired by WH Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly, 67. According to the Daily Mail, Kelly wanted to can her but agreed to allow her to stay on until Jan. 20, 2018 so she could say she served a full year under the president. Instead, the site claims the trigger got pulled when she created a huge ruckus after finding out that her husband John Allen Newman wasn’t allowed in to the White House Christmas party because his security clearance had been yanked.

According to the site sources say that she was a “tyrant” with “an air of entitlement” because of her longtime ties to Trump. One insider claims, “The only reason Omarosa survived Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon and Sean Spicer is because the president protected her. They all had issues with her at one point or another, but despite their gripes about her and their desires for her to be let go, Trump always had her back.” See pics of Omarosa, here.

Sean Jackson, chairman of the Black Republican Caucus of Florida claims that two White House staffers told him that Kelly fired Omarosa because “he was just tired of her ranting and parading around as if she owned the place.” The site says another reason for the general’s decision came after she allegedly tore into the executive director of the administration’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities initiative in a phone call that was overheard by two senior Department of Education officials and was super nasty and belittling. Two other White House insiders told Jackson that, “She was just a tyrant, and that “they were intimidated and in fear of their jobs being in jeopardy.” One even transferred to a new position to get out from under her.

The scene she caused at the White House Christmas party was the breaking point for Kelly according to the DM‘s source. “This is a woman who showed up at the White House with her entire bridal party for an unplanned, unauthorized wedding day photo shoot. So, imagine her outrage when she was told that her husband could not come to the White House that evening for one of the holiday parties, she was p***ed to say the least.” Their insider adds, “She was outraged. She confronted General Kelly about it and that’s when the explosive altercation happened between them. She was embarrassed by that and it sent her over the top,” Oh well, as GMA‘s Robin Roberts so perfectly said, BYE FELICIA!!!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Omarosa is a horrible person?