Bebe Rexha: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Opening ‘A Christmas Story Live!’

Bebe Rexha will be kicking off ‘A Christmas Story Live!’ with a special performance. Before the epic live event, here’s everything you need to know about Bebe!

1. Bebe Rexha be performing a new song on A Christmas Story Live! The 28-year-old will be performing the song “Count on Christmas.” The tune was written specifically for the live musical event by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Tony Award winners for the musical Dear Evan Hansen and lyricists of La La Land’s Academy Award-winning song, “City of Stars.” Bebe joins other cast members Maya Rudolph, Matthew Broderick, Jane Krakowski, Chris Diamantopoulos, David Alan Grier, Ana Gasteyer, Ken Jeong, newcomer Andy Walken, and PRETTYMUCH. A Christmas Story Live! airs Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.

2. She’s written songs for Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, and more! Bebe wrote Selena Gomez’s “Like A Champion,” which was featured on Sel’s album, Stars Dance. She also co-wrote Nick Jonas’s song “Under You.” Eminem and Rihanna’s “The Monster” is another great song that Bebe co-wrote. Not only can she sing, she’s got some serious songwriting talent, too!

3. She’s best known for her collaborations. She teamed up with G-Eazy for “Me, Myself, and I,” David Guetta for “Hey Mama,” Martin Garrix for “In the Name of Love,” and Louis Tomlinson for “Back To You.” She recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly and XAmbassadors on “Home,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for the Netflix’s original movie Bright.

4. She got her start in music when she met Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz. Pete and Bebe met in 2010. She eventually joined his group, Black Cards. They performed and released several songs. Bebe left the group in 2012.

5. Her real name is Bleta. Her parents are Albanian, and Bleta means “bee” in the Albanian language. Bebe is her stage name.

HollywoodLifers, is Bebe your favorite singer? Let us know!