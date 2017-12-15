Free Shipping Day: Which Retailers Are Cancelling The Extra Fee On Dec. 15?

It’s the one holiday everyone can celebrate: Free Shipping Day! Get in some last minute holiday shopping by finding out which stores will ship your purchases for free!

Sure, Christmas is nice and Hanukah is wonderful. Kwanza is pretty cool, too. But, the real reason to get excited this season is Free Shipping Day! The 10th annual non-holiday takes place on Dec. 15, and hundreds of retailers will waive their shipping fees on all orders. “Free Shipping. No Minimum. And Delivery by Christmas Eve too,” the official Free Shipping Day website boasts. Over 900 retails are participating in this one-day event, so there’s a free shipping deal for everyone!

The big names are participating today. Macy’s, Target, JC Penny and Old Navy are all offering free shipping, with the last store also advertising up to 60% off the entire site and an extra 25% off your entire order or 35% off $75+ with code ENJOY. Nice. If you’re not a fan of Old Navy, Kate Spade, Unionbay, Nordstrom, Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Calvin Klein, American Eagle, GAP, and Lululemon are some of the other clothing stores participating in Free Shipping Day. There is seriously a store for every type of deal. Got a gearhead on your shopping list? There are plenty of automotive and motorcycle stores shipping for free. Got a coding genius in need of some new hardware? HP, Dell, and more computer retailers are shipping for free. Seriously, today is the day for shopping.

Amazon (for the non-Amazon Prime members) will give free shipping on purchases over $25. Similarly, Walmart, Sephora, Kmart, Big Lots, Sears, TJ Maxx, GameStop, Hot Topic and more outlets will scrap the shipping fee if you meet the minimum shopping threshold. So, if you’re going to spend more than $29 on Bed Bath & Beyond, good news! They’ll ship your purchase to you for free! So, if you’ve waited until the middle of the month (which is payday for a lot of folks) then these stores are throwing y’all a break. It’s a Christmahanakwanza Miracle!

mfw #FreeShippingDay doesn’t mean i get a free ship pic.twitter.com/TC95bXeZhr — becky 🌬⛵️ (@itbeckons) December 15, 2017

Stores are also offering some deep discounts on some of its more popular items, per USA Today. The Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) is marked down to $79.99, while Best Buy is offering a variety of DVDs and Blue-Rays for under $5 dollars. Amazing! With nearly 1,000 retailers are participating in the extravaganza, check out the main site for all the deals.

