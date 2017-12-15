‘Gunpowder’ On HBO: What Is Kit Harington’s Intense New Series About?

We’re still on break from new ‘Game of Thrones’, but thankfully HBO is dropping a new series, ‘Gunpowder’, starring Kit Harington! Here’s what you need to know.

1.) ‘Gunpowder’ was originally released in the United Kingdom on BBC One. The three-part series, starring Kit Harington, premiered on October 21, 2017, just months after it started filming in February. Gunpowder was also released on BBC’s iPlayer for fans to stream, though it’s unclear if it was removed once the series revealed it was coming to HBO in the United States. The announcement came in November, just a few days after the series premiered in the United Kingdom. The rest is history!

2.) Kit Harington was a part of creating the series. The three-part series was created by Kit, along with Ronan Bennett and Daniel West. Kit is also listed as a co-executive producer on Gunpowder, along with Ronan, Daniel and four other filmmakers. Believe it or not, this is Kit’s first project as a producer and writer/creator! Hopefully Kit will be getting even more involved with behind the camera work once Game of Thrones finally comes to an end.

3.) Now, here’s what ‘Gunpowder’ is about. It’s based off of a true story about a failed assassination of King James I in 1605. The mini-series revolves around Robert Catesby (Kit), the leader of a group of English Catholics and one of the men behind the plot to kill King James I. It’s believed that Robert wanted King James dead after hope of religious tolerance under his reign dwindled. Their plan was to blow up the House of Lords during a State Opening of Parliament, but it was thwarted after an anonymous letter revealed the deadly plans to the authorities.

4.) Kit is a descendant of the real-life Robert Catesby. No, really! The blood line is on his mother’s side, and Kit has revealed that not only is his middle name Catesby, but it’s also his mother’s maiden name. However, Kit made it clear that he wasn’t set out to play Robert solely because he was one of his ancestors. “It’s not really about me wanting to play my own ancestor. I don’t feel connected to him in that way. I just think he ended up being the character that I was most suited to, and the one that I was most intrigued about, wanted to play,” Kit told RadioTimes.com in a recent interview.

5.) ‘Gunpowder’ surrounds Kit with an all-star cast. His co-stars include Liv Tyler, Tom Cullen, Edward Holcroft, Shaun Dooley, Mark Gatiss, Peter Mullan and Derek Riddell. One of Kit’s co-creators and producers, Daniel West, is also an actor in the mini-series.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Will YOU be tuning in to watch Kit’s Gunpowder on HBO on December 18? Comment below, let us know!