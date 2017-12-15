Ugly Sweater Day: See Justin Bieber & More Stars Rocking Ugly Christmas Sweaters

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Ugly Sweater Day! Even celebrities – from Justin Bieber to DNCE — love the horrible holiday fashions, so check out all the stars in ugly sweaters.

The weather is getting cold and it’s starting to snow. You know what that means – it’s time to break out the Ugly Sweater for Ugly Sweater Day (aka Dec. 15.) Once the bane of all holiday family photos, the “ugly sweater” has become as synonymous to the season like gingerbread, frostbite and hearing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” fifty times before Dec. 25. While Mimi has gone on record saying she doesn’t wear Ugly Sweaters, Miley Cyrus, 25, certainly does. The “Malibu” singer rocked a Bill Murray themed ugly sweater on the red carpet of A Very Murray Christmas. She also donned her joyous apparel when celebrating the 2016 holidays with Liam Hemsworth (who looked studly in his own ugly sweater.)

The sweater Justin Bieber rocked during his 2011 TODAY show concert wasn’t that ugly, but the “David The Gnome Goes Skiing” outfit Nick Jonas wore in 2013 certainly was. In fact, Nick and his band, DNCE, are Ugly Sweater enthusiasts. Similarly, Harry Styles, 23, has a soft spot for the seasonal sweater. So does his former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, who wore a four-person sweater with Olly Murs, Sam Smith, 25, and Demi Lovato, 25, in 2014. Even Kanye West, 40, wore an Ugly Sweater. Kanye! The man who some confuse for the Grinch! If he’s even having playing along, you know that Ugly Sweaters are fun. Reese Witherspoon, 41, was all smiles in her sweater, and who doesn’t enjoy a smiling Reese Witherspoon at Christmas?

Some celebs take the Ugly Sweater to the next level: the Ugly Sweater dress. Anna Kendrick, 32, rocked a Pine Tree green dress, adorned with foxes, which actually looked pretty chic. Katy Perry, 33, managed to wear her Ugly Sweater dress while getting her picture with Santa Claus. Did Katy win Christmas? Which celeb will up their Ugly Sweater game to dethrone her as the Queen of the Season? There’s still time this season for someone to come along and snatch the crown.

Check out all your favorite celebrities rocking Ugly Sweaters above, HollywoodLifers? Which ugly sweater is your favorite? Do you think they’re still fun or is it time to make “Ugly Christmas Suits” the next big thing?