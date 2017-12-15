Texas Dad Accidentally Kills 2-Year-Old Son By Backing Over Him In Driveway

So heartbreaking! A Texas dad accidentally killed his two-year-old son by rolling over him in their driveway. Get all the details here.

We are saddened to report that, Luke Rodriguez, 2, tragically lost his life on Dec. 14, when his father, Alan Rodriguez, accidentally rolled over him in their driveway. The Texas toddler was rushed to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was later declared dead. Alan was backing his car out of the garage when Luke walked behind the vehicle, according to The Daily Mail. Alan was unaware that Luke had walked into the driveway. SEE PICS OF THE TODDLER HERE!

Following the accident, a helicopter immediately transported Luke to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead in the emergency room. Although no foul play was suspected in this incident, police will be preforming an investigation. The most heartbreaking part of this story is that Luke recently celebrated his second birthday on Dec. 9. This is so sad. A gofundme page has been created in hopes of raising money for Luke’s funeral and providing support to the Rodriguez family. Our thoughts go out to the Rodriguez family during this terrible time. We can’t imagine the pain they are in.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on baby Luke Rodriguez’s death. Let us know below!