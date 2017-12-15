Is There A ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ After Credits Scene? — What You Need To Know

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ was epic from start to finish and left everyone wanting more. If you haven’t seen it and are curious about an after credits scene, here’s your answer!

Should you be staying through the credits of Star Wars: The Last Jedi to see additional footage? Movies released this year like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 have all had after credits scenes, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise. Unfortunately, there is not a Star Wars: The Last Jedi after credits scene. Star Wars movies have never featured a post-credits scene, and The Last Jedi is no exception. However, there is one special reason to stick around for the credits.

The credits do feature a tribute to Carrie Fisher, who tragically passed away in Dec. 2016. “In loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher,” the tribute reads. Carrie’s unexpected death shocked Star Wars fans everywhere, and it still hurts to think that she’ll never be able to see The Last Jedi. The movie is her final film appearance. Her performance in The Last Jedi is terrific and powerful. She brings that iconic ferocity that we all love in Princess Leia.

Since there’s no after credits scene, you’re going to have to wait until 2018 to see footage from Episode IX. Filming on the movie is set to start in early 2018, and we’ll likely get the first trailer around Christmas of 2018. However, the Han Solo standalone, Solo: A Star Wars Story, will be released in May 2018. The movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han, along with Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke. The wait may be long for Episode IX, especially after those twists in The Last Jedi, but there’s enough Star Wars content to hold you over.

HollywoodLifers, have you seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Let us know!