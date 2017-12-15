Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Ruining’ Scott Disick’s Holidays By Banning Sofia Richie From Family Event

Looks like the holidays won’t be very merry for the Kardashians, as we learned exclusively, Scott & Kourt can’t stop ‘arguing’ over their SOs — & who’s NOT invited!

Scott Disick, 34, is convinced Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is trying to spoil his holiday fun this year! After all, Scott is currently dating Sofia Richie, 19, and Kourtney doesn’t want the teen anywhere near their family festivities, ultimately forcing Scott to choose between spending the holidays with their kids: Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3, or spending it with Sofia. Obviously Scott will be with his children, but he doesn’t think it’s fair for Kourtney to ban his GF from family get-togetherings! As a result, the former couple have apparently been bickering nonstop — yikes! Click here to see cute pics of Scott and Sofia Richie.

“Kourtney made it clear to Scott that his girlfriend Sofia is not allowed at any family holiday events,” a source close to Scott told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “ Kourtney has several issues with Scott dating Sofia and does not like it at all. Kourt has banned Sofia from meeting the kids Kourtney is also trying to prevent Scott from bringing Sofia to the big annual Kardashian family Christmas party. Kourtney wants to maintain family tradition and she does not think Sofia fits into that ideal.” Kourtney seriously seems to be pulling out the big guns here, but Scott apparently won’t take her demands lying down! made it clear to Scott that his girlfriend Sofia is not allowed at any family holiday events,” a source close to Scott toldEXCLUSIVELY. “has several issues with Scott dating Sofia and does not like it at all. Kourt has banned Sofia from meeting the kids despite how serious things are getting between Sofia and Scott.is also trying to prevent Scott from bringing Sofia to the big annualfamily Christmas party.wants to maintain family tradition and she does not think Sofia fits into that ideal.” Kourtney seriously seems to be pulling out the big guns here, but Scott apparently won’t take her demands lying down!

“Scott is furious that Kourtney is judging his relationship and is trying to control where, how, and with whom Scott enjoys his time,” our insider explained. “Scott wants to spend the holidays with his children AND with his girlfriend, so he is pretty pissed about Kourtney banning Sofia from the holiday season. Scott feels like Kourtney is ruining his holidays with her jealous, petty ban of Sofia.” Scott’s especially angry because he feels Kourt’s being a total “hypocrite.” After all, as HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Kourtney has reportedly already introduced the kids to HER boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24. And you can bet Scott is NOT happy about it.

“The disagreement over significant others came to a head with an epic explosion between Scott and Kourtney,” our source dished. “They had a huge fight and Scott made it clear to Kourtney that he feels the same way about her boyfriend Younes as she does about Sofia. Scott has argued with Kourtney that if Sofia is not allowed around during Christmas then the same goes for her man Younes. Scott feels that Kourtney‘s demands are unfair and so he is pleading with her to follow her rules on tradition too.”

The two seem to have gotten nowhere though, as Scott and Kourtney “have been arguing non-stop about the holidays.” Apparently, it’s one “big mess” at this point, and even Kourtney and Scott aren’t planning on following their own rules when it comes to who isn’t invited to the family party. “The family is bracing for a long, challenging holiday season,” our insider concluded.

