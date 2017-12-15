Russell Simmons Tried To Rape Me, Claims Kelly Cutrone In Exclusive Interview

Power publicist Kelly Cutrone was just 26 years old when Russell Simmons allegedly lured her to his apartment and allegedly assaulted her. Here, she tells HollywoodLife.com how she desperately fought him off.

PR legend Kelly Cutrone tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Russell Simmons, now 60, allegedly attempted to rape her in 1991. She claims to have met the producer at a party in NYC when she was just 26. Soon, she was heading to another soiree with Simmons. “We walked a couple of blocks and he asked if we could stop by another apartment in the Tribeca neighborhood I wasn’t familiar with to get weed,” she recalls. “We got to the apartment door and he pushed me in and to the floor. He was on top of me and tried to rip my clothes off of me. I wasn’t expecting it.”

But, Kelly alleges that she fought back. “I kicked him off. I went ballistic; crazy. He was a wild storm — a lot of movement, hands flailing, body thrashing.” Finally, after refusing to submit to the music mogul, she claims he finally pulled away. “He ultimately just stopped and I got up as fast as I could and got a cab. The struggle went on for 3 to 5 minutes.” Head here to see more photos of Russell through the years.

Afterwards, Kelly described the cab ride as a daze while attempting to make sense of the alleged traumatic attack. “I remember being in the back of a car after an attempted rape. It wasn’t a drive of shame. It was confusing to me. I had already learned that if I went to a police station it would take a long time, I might not be believed and I was exhausted.”

Kelly, who founded the fashion PR firm People’s Revolution and has appeared in The Hills and America’s Next Top Model, says she’s coming forward to tell her story because she says real change isn’t possible if people don’t call out the lies they plainly see. When Russell began using the hashtag #NotMe in an effort to distance himself from the numerous allegations of sexual assault he’s facing, Kelly says she felt compelled to speak up. “I thought it was dangerous,” she said in response to his denials on social media. “I thought we had to do #YesYou. What will happen if we let him go ahead and use that hashtag #NotMe? It will give him and other guys the license to keep being a sexual predator.”

We have reached out Russell’s rep and have not received a comment. He has denied some allegations in the past, claiming there was “full consent and participation.”

