Prince Harry To Surprise Meghan Markle With Princess Diana’s Sapphires For Wedding Day

Prince Harry has a very special surprise for Meghan Markle! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details on his wedding gift!

Yes, Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, aren’t getting hitched until May 19, 2018 but we’re already hearing rumblings about a very special gift in mind for his ladylove! “In the days leading up to their big wedding, Prince Harry is planning on surprising Meghan with a diamond and blue sapphire bracelet worn by his mother Diana as an early wedding gift,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Diana was known for her love of sapphires and so Harry feels it is special, romantic and important for him to share the regal gem with his bride-to-be. Harry is hoping that Meghan will wear the sparkling piece on their wedding day as a sweet homage to his wonderful, loving mother.” So sweet!

As we previously reported, Meghan’s 3-carat diamond ring was fashioned with diamonds that also once belonged to Harry’s mother. The 2 diamonds on either side of the stunning ring were once Diana’s while the larger diamond is from Botswana. The ring was made by the jewelers at Cleave and Company. “I would estimate Meghan’s ring to be roughly a 2.5 to 3 carat cushion cut diamond,” celebrity jeweler George Khalife told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Cushions are cut deep, so they appear even smaller than what they really are. I would say the ring is valued at roughly $20,000 wholesale, up to $60,000 retail.” Wow!

It looks like the prospect of married life is really bringing out the best in the royal redhead! According to a new report, he’s even given up a serious vice for his gorgeous fiancee! “Harry has promised no smoking at all at home,” a friend of Harry’s told the Daily Mail. “It’s not nice for Meghan as a non-smoker. So there’s no more hanging out of the window for a quick puff. Harry has quit for Meghan.” If that isn’t love, we don’t know what is!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving these details as much as us? Let us know below!