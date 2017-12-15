Kim Kardashian & Kanye West May Let North Name Their Third Child: She’s A ‘Creative Genius’

North West might get a hand in helping name Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details.

Now that Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, have a little girl on the way via surrogate, they’re thinking of ways to make oldest daughter North, four, more included in her little sister’s life…and that includes helping name her! Nori got a major case of jealously when son Saint, two, came along and they’re hoping the inclusion will make her more accepting of the new addition to the family. “Kim and Kanye are very concerned about how North is going to react to the new baby. It’s especially challenging because they’re using a surrogate so they can’t even really prepare her. Kim has called on a parenting expert to get advice on what to do to avoid sibling rivalry this time around and one of the suggestions was to let North help name the baby so she feels more invested,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re considering it, Kim’s kind of on the fence about the idea but Kanye loves it. He thinks North is a creative genius and he’s happy to let her name their third child,” our source continues.

Kim has been open about the fact that North is not a fan of having a little brother and has a bad case of sibling rivalry. “I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister, I don’t know what it is,” she told pal Ryan Seacrest while subbing for co-host Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly and Ryan last August. “I thought it was a phase [but] she does not like her brother. It’s so hard for me!” That means the couple is working VERY hard to get her prepped in a way that she won’t have the same reaction when a new baby comes along to take away even more of Nori’s attention. See pics from Kim’s baby shower, here.

“They’re going to do everything possible to help this go smoothly. They’re planning to get North a pile of gifts that they’ll give her when the baby is born, they’re going to say the presents are from the baby for North and hopefully that will help her warm up to the idea of a new baby in the house. Plus they plan to get her involved with feeding and changing the baby so she feels involved and responsible. It was really hard when Saint came along but now that North is older Kim’s hoping that it will be a lot easier this time,” our insider adds.

