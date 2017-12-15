National Cupcake Day: The Sweetest Freebies & Deals You Can Get Today Only

Did you forget about National Cupcake Day amidst the winter holiday madness? Well, we didn’t, and we’re here to hook you up with FREE cupcakes. YAS!

National Cupcake Day is today, Dec. 15, and you’d better believe we’re going to stuff our faces with more than one of the delicious treats. Unless you are Kevin from The Office, then you’ll want to get in on this too! Here are the best deals and discounts happening today.

The first 50 customers in line at each Sprinkles bakery on December 15th will receive a FREE limited-edition Strawberry Sprinkles Cupcake. Loaded with rainbow sprinkles and topped with a decadent cream cheese frosting, you’ll want to grab these special Strawberry Cupcakes before they’re gone!

Save 15% off your order at Bake Me A Wish! — which delivers nationwide — with the discount code NOEL. We’re absolutely obsessed with the super festive JUMBO Holiday Cupcakes, which include Peppermint Christmas Tree, Holiday Confetti, Chocolate Red Squiggle, and Red Velvet Christmas bow cupcakes.

The first 100 customers at each Baked by Melissa location will get a free Hot Cocoa Cupcake or Christmas Cookies & Milk Cupcake. Plus, when you buy three 25-count cupcake packs, you’ll get a fourth pack free!

At Wicked Good Cupcakes, you can get 15% off orders with the promo code HOLIDAY. You might recognize the cupcakes, which come in jars and were featured on Shark Tank!

Some Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery locations are giving away free cupcakes, while others will have buy one, get one free specials. Check out your closest location for more info!

HollywoodLifers, are you celebrating National Cupcake Day? Be sure to track the #NationalCupcakeDay hashtag on social media to keep up with all of the best deals today!