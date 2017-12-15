Awards Season Prep: ‘The Florida Project’, ‘I, Tonya’ & More Contenders To Watch Before 2018

It’s almost time for awards season, which means you probably have a LOT of catching up to do. Here’s an intense list of films you MUST see before 2018!

Looking for movies to squeeze in over the holidays? Look no further! As awards season quickly approaches, HollywoodLife has put together a massive list of movies that you should be watching to prepare yourself. These are some of the most critically acclaimed and buzzed about films of the year, most of whom have already scored nominations at the Critics Choice, SAG and Golden Globe awards. Some of these films you’ve definitely heard of, while others lay pretty under the radar. Either way, pencil in time to watch them ALL very soon.

Some of the most obvious choices are films like Dunkirk, I, Tonya, Wonder Woman, The Florida Project and Get Out. There are the really mainstream films, too, like Logan, Coco, and Downsizing. However, there are a handful of films you might not be very familiar and, quite frankly, those should be at the top of your list. For example there is Lady Bird, The Beguiled, The Big Sick, and Phantom Thread. The best part? The variety of genre that this list of films presents is out of this world. From comedies to dramas, to true stories to family films, there is so much content to be enjoyed. Make sure you click into our gallery HERE to see the full list of movies you should watch before 2018.

