Matt Damon Slammed By Ex Minnie Driver After He Defends Hollywood’s Sexual Harassers

Uh oh! Minnie Driver is furious with her ex, Matt Damon, for defending Louis C.K., saying his sexual harassment accusation wasn’t as severe as Harvey Weinstein’s!

Minnie Driver, 47, had some words for ex-boyfriend Matt Damon, 47, following the comments he made on comedian Louis C.K., 50, on Dec. 14. As you may know, we previously reported that Matt defended Louis’ horrific actions in an interview with ABC News’ Popcorn With Peter Travers. When asked about Louis and the many Hollywood sexual harassment cases, Matt responded with, “I think it’s great. I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories, and it’s totally necessary… I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure- you know, there’s a different between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” Well, Minnie didn’t take this perspective very lightly. She took to Twitter to express her frustration and even called The Bourne Supremacy actor tone deaf, according to The Daily Mail. She quote tweeted the interview with, “God God, SERIOUSLY?” Matt did however condemn director Harvey Weinstein, 65, but it’s still shocking he would try and reason with Louis’ actions.

Minnie went on a very necessary rant continuing with, “There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse- our problem. Such bo****ks..” Some Matt Damon fans disagreed however, asserting that the actor is allowed his own opinion on the matter. Minnie quickly shut one user in particular down with, “Oh PLEASE. Spare me your indignation. Just accept that for once, where WOMEN BEING SEXUALLY ASSAULTED is concerned, your opinion matters LESS.” It’s clear that Matt’s intentions weren’t to applaud Louis, but we’re glad Minnie put him in check despite their romantic history together.

Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising) — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017

There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse- our problem. Such bollocks.. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017

