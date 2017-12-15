Miley Cyrus: Why She’s Struggling To Buy The Perfect Holiday Gift For Liam Hemsworth

Apparently Liam Hemsworth isn’t the easiest guy to shop for! But we’re hearing Miley Cyrus has a plan! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

What do you buy for the movie star who has everything?! It turns out, this is Miley Cyrus‘, 25, problem when it comes to getting the perfect Christmas present for her longtime fella Liam Hemsworth, 27! “Miley has a hard time buying Liam gifts because he’s a pretty simple guy, he’s not into material stuff at all,” an insider shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “One thing I know she is getting him is a new surfboard, when it comes to anything to do with surfing and Liam you can’t go wrong.” Sounds perfect!

Miley is very excited about the holidays, Liam ‘s back home from shooting his movie and they’re getting some much-needed quality time together. The holidays are extra special for Miley and Liam because it was this time two years ago that they got back together so it’s kind of an unofficial anniversary for them.” Aww! The source went on to share that despite the struggle to nail down the best gift, this time of year is super special for this adorable couple for a very specific reason! “is very excited aboutholidays,‘s back home from shooting his movie and they’re getting some much-needed quality time together.holidays are extra specialandbecause it was this time two years ago that they got back together so it’s kind of an unofficial anniversarythem.” Aww! Head here to take a look back at Liam and Miley’s relationship in photos!

As we previously reported, Liam recently visited Miley on the set of The Voice, but he was careful not to steal the spotlight! “He was on set last week!” Brooke Simpson told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. But she didn’t get a chance to talk to him because “he was trying to hide from people. It was during the show. He was trying to make sure no one saw him.” Sounds like he was the perfect boyfriend! “It was so cute!” she added. “They’re so real!”

