Matt Lauer: 1st Accuser Who Blew Whistle At NBC Living In ‘State Of Fear’ She’ll Be Exposed

The anonymous whistleblower whose accusation of “inappropriate sexual behavior” led to Today show anchor Matt Lauer‘s downfall does not want to be identified, her lawyer, Ari Wilkenfeld, said in a new interview. Wilkenfeld told Today‘s Stephanie Gosk that his client is living in a “constant fear that people are going to track her down and figure out who she is,” and that she’s truly “terrified” about what would happen to her if they succeed. “There’s a hunt underway to figure out who she is and I think that’s going to have a chilling effect on other women who are going to come forward and tell their stories,” Wilkenfeld said. He added that his client “feels badly for the many other women who are suspected of being her, who are also being hounded and harassed.

“It was difficult for her like it is for all victims of sexual harassment,” he continued. “It’s scary. And that’s why many women want to have those meetings and they want to close the door and never be heard from again.” All anyone knows about the brave woman is that she claims the alleged sexual misconduct began during the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. Wilkenfeld said he was proud of the woman for making her claims public. “She’s been incredibly brave and she’s helped protect the other women who work at NBC,” he said. “She’s also shined a light on the different ways other women can come forward.”

When the woman came forward with her complaint to NBC officials, she reportedly told them that all she was asking for is confidentiality (regarding her identity). Wilkenfeld alleges that the network isn’t holding up their end of the deal, which an NBC News spokesperson denies. The spokesperson told Today, “the network has protected the employees anonymity all along and will continue to do so.”

