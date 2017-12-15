‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Kailyn Discovers Javi Cheated On Her & She Freaks

‘Teen Mom’ stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have been attempting to fix their relationship, but when they both take lie detector tests, things go south… and FAST!

Were Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin‘s truths finally revealed during the Dec. 15 episode of Marriage Boot Camp? The Teen Mom 2 stars were asked to take lie detectors tests this week in order to give each other the answers they’ve been looking for. Kailyn was asked if she had sex with more than one person during Javi’s deployment, while he was asked if he cheated on Kailyn at all during their marriage. And let’s just say the answers were rather interesting!

When it came time for Kailyn to fess up, she said she DID cheat on Javi with more than one person during his deployment. But he had already seemed to know that, as he’s been saying it over and over again throughout the season. Even so, the doctors said there was no discrepancy with her answer. So that case was closed. As for Javi — he didn’t have as much luck with the lie detector test. At first, he tried to get out of taking it, but the doctors told him that made him look guilty. So he eventually agreed to take the test and told the proctor that he did not cheat on Kailyn. However, when the results came back, there was a discrepancy, meaning he DID cheat on Kailyn during their marriage.

Kailyn was pissed upon discovering this information, and she made that very clear.”I have told you what you wanted to know. I deserve to know,” Kailyn whispered to Javi after the results were revealed, as he kept denying he ever cheated on her. Then, Kailyn told the doctors, “Truthfully, I didn’t want to know because what I don’t know can’t hurt me.” And after that, she threatened to leave the house by packing her bags. Fortunately, the doctors coerced her into staying, but things don’t look good for Kailyn and Javi.

