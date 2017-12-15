Macaulay Culkin Pulls Off Some Wild ‘Home Alone’ Tricks In Xmas Wrestling Match

Next stop, WWE. Macaulay Culkin made his pro-wrestling debut by helping out Santa and his elves score the win. After some ‘Home Alone’ hijinks, Macaulay even hit a huge splash!

Even 27 years after Home Alone hit theaters, Kevin McCallister is still up to his usual tricks. Macaulay Culkin, 25, made a surprise cameo during a Dec. 14 Bar Wrestling match in Los Angeles, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Macaulay brought some of the movie’s trademark tricks and traps with him as he interfered in a Christmas themed six-person tag-team match that saw the World’s Cutest Tag Team (aka Candice LeRae, 32, and Joey Ryan, 38) and Dick Justice take on Peter Avalon, 28, Ray Rosas, 31, and Swoggle (formerly WWE’s Hornswoggle, 31.)

Just as Peter and Ray were about to do a double-team move on Joey and Candice, Macaulay emptied a bucket of balls into the ring, causing the heels (aka, the bad guys) to slip! Swoggle then invited Macaulay, who was rockin’ a classic “Rowdy” Roddy Piper t-shirt, to get into the ring. A shoving match followed, with Mac getting the better of Swoggle! Macaulay then sat himself on the top of a turnbuckle. He launched the bucket into the former WWE Cruiserweight champion’s chest before leaping off to deliver a huge splash (well, sorta. He did get some help from Dick, who was dressed up as Santa.) Dick then pushed off Mac to get the 3-count and the win!

This whole stunt wasn’t just Macaulay connecting with the role that launched him into superstardom, as Pro Wrestling Sheet was told that the segment was filmed for a new YouTube series Macaulay is planning to launch “soon.” Perhaps he’ll return to Bar Wrestling for a rematch. Though, if Swoggle teams up with the Wet Bandits, it might be curtains for the all-grown-up Kevin.

2017 actually marks the 25th anniversary of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York. In the quarter-century since the movie’s premier, the cast has gone through some interesting changes. Macaulay, most notably, has had his ups and downs. These days, he’s living a more secluded lifestyle in New York (which is a perfect locale for his Velvet Underground inspired band, The Pizza Underground.) Catherine O’Hara, who famously played Kevin’s mother in the films, can be seen on Modern Family, A Series Of Unfortunate Events and Schitt’s Creek. Sadly, John Heard, who played Peter McCallister, passed away in July 2017 due to cardiac arrest. Oh, and as for that cameo by Donald Trump, 71, in Home Alone 2? Whatever happened to that guy?

