Kevin Hart Admits He Cheated On Eniko Parrish: It Was A ‘F**ing Massive Mistake’

Three months after rumors that Kevin Hart cheated on Eniko Parrish surfaced, he’s dishing on the scandal — and he admitted it was the ‘dumbest’ thing he’s done.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are blissfully happy with their newborn son, and it’s hard to believe that just a few months ago, they were rocked by a cheating scandal. The comedian was caught on tape in a compromising situation with Montia Sabbag in Las Vegas, and then extorted with threats that the video would go viral if he didn’t pay up. The tape was filmed without Kevin OR Montia’s knowledge. When these rumors of infidelity surfaced, Kevin publicly apologized to his wife and family for his “major lapse in judgement,” but now, he’s giving a much more in-depth response.

“That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment,” he admitted on The Breakfast Club Dec. 14. “That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed and you lay in it. You can’t even say, ‘What were you thinking?’ Because you weren’t thinking.” Eniko was several months pregnant with the couple’s first child together when news of this alleged sex tape broke, but she stood by her man through the entire ordeal. “I’m going to face the music,” Kevin said, of how he dealt with the situation. “I’m gonna go home, I’m gonna address it, I’m gonna make my wife fully aware of what’s going on in the situation that I have now put us in and I’m hoping that she has a heart where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f***ing massive mistake. That’s what I’m trying to do, not only as a man, but within teaching a lesson to my son.”

Kevin confirmed that things were definitely “cold” n his house after the cheating scandal, but explained that he made it his mission to repair the damage he’d done. “That’s the difference,” he said. “As a man, when you want to work to fix it, and you want to fight for what you have.’

