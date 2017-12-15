The 5 Things That Happen When You Join A Fandom

Are you obsessed with ‘Star Wars’ and can’t get over the fact that you’re shipping Rey and Kylo Ren hardcore? Welcome to the fandom! Here’s what’s probably going to happen next.

One day, you’re scrolling through Netflix aimlessly, or wandering through your local bookstore. Maybe you’re at GameStop (poor you). And then you see it: the thing that’s going to be your lifelong obsession from that moment on. Your life’s about change for the better — and get a little more complicated. You’re suddenly in a fandom! What’s that, you ask? Well, a fandom’s a community where super-fans get together and obsess incessantly over the thing you love more than literally anything. Maybe it’s Harry Potter, or Star Wars, or Doctor Who. Or one of your fave bands. If you’re new to fandoms the following things are definitely going to happen to you. This is your warning!

1. You start talking about it nonstop to anyone who will listen: sure, maybe your friends have seen all eight Harry Potter films. But have they really seen them?? You’re not being snooty or condescending, but you’ve discovered this whole new world at your fingertips and you need to let them know. After all, there are easter eggs everywhere! Like, did you notice that the entrance to Dumbledore’s office has a massive, bronze griffin on it? It’s a Griffin-door. Get it? Is this thing on? Your hope is that your friends will love your interest just as much as you do. Sometimes it works!

2. And if that doesn’t work, you head to Tumblr: Ah, Tumblr. The blogging platform is where fandoms thrive. If you’re looking for your fandom peeps, they’re here. Are you shipping #Reylo after seeing Star Wars: The Last Jedi? So are hundreds of thousands of other fans. You’ll find essays about why Rey and Kylo Ren are endgame, and just as many talking about why they’re the absolute worst. Don’t even get started with the Finn and Poe shippers! At some point, you’ll start to write your own. And then you have your own Last Jedi fan page. And you’re going to get really good at making gifs. Trust us.

3. You read anything about it you can get your hands on: Blogs, subreddits, tie-in comics, fan fiction — anything that will give you a little more insight to your interest you’ll devour. The internet is your friend. You’ll be wrapped up in fan theories (and conspiracy theories) in no time.

4. You start attending cons: Comic Con is your friend. We’re not all so lucky as to get into SDCC, but there are plenty of regional and local conventions to wet your whistle. New York Comic Con is a fraction of the size of its San Diego counterpart, but so many of the huge stars you’re dying to see, and the merch tables you need to peruse are there, too. There are interest-specific cons, as well. Whovians get their own conventions in tons of locations throughout the United States, and across the pond. Chicago Tardis alone has been happening for 15 years! Psst…the next one is happening November 23, 2018.

5. You buy an absurd amount of merchandise: This is one of the best parts. At cons, you can get swag, but why wait? Harry Potter fans are known for rocking “their” house’s sweaters and ties with pride. What’s the point of getting sorted on Pottermore if you’re not going to follow through? From clothing, to games, jewelry, and collectibles, you’re gonna want it all!

