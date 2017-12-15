‘The Last Jedi’: The Epic Han Solo Reference You Totally Missed

Did you catch that? There was one epic throwback to the late Han Solo in the final few moments of ‘The Last Jedi’ between Rey and Poe. Does this scene hint at a possible romance? SPOILERS AHEAD!

Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) share absolutely zero scenes in Star Wars: The Last Jedi until the very end. When Rey, Poe, and the rest of the Resistance board the Millennium Falcon, that’s when they meet. “I’m Rey,” our badass heroine says to the charming, brave fighter. Poe replies, “I know.” Hold up, did he just say that? There’s one man in the Star Wars universe who is best known for saying those two words, and that’s Han Solo (Harrison Ford)!

Why are those two words so important? Well, they’re Han Solo’s two most iconic words. When Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) finally professes her love for Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back, Han replies, “I know.” Those words didn’t come out of Poe’s mouth in The Last Jedi for no reason. Does this interaction between Poe and Rey tease a romance in Episode IX? That’s what it seems like.

The scene is a nice ode to a fan favorite character. Han’s dice also make an appearance, when Luke (Mark Hamill) hands them over to Leia. As every Star Wars fan knows, Han was killed by his own son, Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), in The Force Awakens.

In The Last Jedi, Rey and Kylo realize they have a powerful connection, but it’s not strong enough to bring Kylo back to the light side — yet. After all the fighting and heartbreak Rey has suffered, it’s time for to find some light in her life. Poe could definitely help with that. But let’s be honest, her connection to Kylo isn’t going away any time soon. Could a love triangle be in our midst?

HollywoodLifers, did you catch that Han Solo reference? What do you think it means for Rey and Poe?