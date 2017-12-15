BTS’ RM Raps In English For Epic Remix Of Fall Out Boy’s ‘Champion’ & The A.R.M.Y Is Not Okay

Emo music and K-pop have collided thanks to a new collaboration between Fall Out Boy and RM, and fans are losing their minds. Listen to the explosive remix of ‘Champion’ here!

BTS‘ RM has jumped on Fall Out Boy‘s “Champion” for an epic new remix, and we’re obsessed! The K-pop superstar sings two incredible verses in English, elevating the already-anthemic song. “Yo, should I be a star? Baby, I think I already are,” he raps on the opening verse. Swoon. Take a listen below!

“So great to work with Fall Out Boy,” BTS tweeted, and naturally, the BTS A.R.M.Y. is here for the collaboration. “So freaking proud of you RM,” one fan gushed on Twitter. “This collaboration with Fall Out Boy is a masterpiece!” another declared.

Definitely a nice surprise in The Eleventh Hour of 2017! Finally, FOB also took to Twitter to share the track, noting that RM drops some “fire” on the remix. You’d have to be a fool to disagree! See more pics of BTS here.

Check out more of RM’s original verses on the track:

Yo, should I be a star? Baby, I think I already are

Not a saint, not that great, feel like I was born a car

In ’94, the world started me and I’ve been driving

Sometimes a man just can’t open his car, and

Ain’t gotta be somebody, be anybody

Rather be anybody than live in a dead body

If you can’t see me then find a helicopter

In the night sky, shine like a star

You can catch Fall Out Boy on tour now, and their new album Mania drops Jan. 19!

