Eminem Throws It Back With Unexpected ‘Love The Way You Lie’ Performance & We’re Obsessed

So good! Eminem swung by BBC Radio 1 for an epic performance session on the day of his new album drop, and he took us right back to 2010 with ‘Love The Way You Lie.’

Eminem, 45, performed at BBC Radio 1 to celebrate his new album Revival today, Dec. 15, and it was totally legendary! Skylar Grey, 31, stepped in for Rihanna, 29, and we have to say she did her justice. Check out the new performance of “Love The Way You Lie” above!

Fans instantly took to the comments section to freak out over the performance. “The legend is back to save the music industry, welcome back Marshall,” one fan gushed. “OMG goosebumps,” another wrote. See more photos of Eminem here.

Eminem also performed “Won’t Back Down” from 2010’s Recovery, and again, Skylar sang P!nk‘s parts. Finally, Eminem put on a stunning performance of “Berzerk” from The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013.) Talk about a day of throwbacks! Eminem didn’t play any of the new material from Revival at BBC 1, but we’re kind of okay with that.

Watch the rest of Eminem’s mini-concert at the Maida Vale Studios in London:

Meanwhile, Eminem’s new album is getting mixed reviews from listeners. “I’m sad bc Eminem’s album was disappointing,” one fan tweeted. “I feel like when Eminem’s being himself, he’s on fire. But there’s this feeling in me that he was forced by the label to put in these songs that he didn’t feel passionate about, and I feel that lack of passion transmits,” another wrote.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Eminem’s performances at Radio 1?