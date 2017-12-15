Christmas Party Playlist: 25 Festive Songs To Make It The Classiest One Ever

If you’re stressing over what music to play at that Christmas party you have to host, good news: we’ve done all of the work and curated the perfect playlist!

Sick of Christmas music? You might find you have a renewed interest once you check out HollywoodLife.com‘s playlist of modern and classy picks for the best Christmas party songs, featuring tracks from Pentatonix to She & Him and everyone in between. Oh, and even if there’s no party on your schedule, you can start one in your bedroom. Just add eggnogg or some mulled wine!

When it comes to Christmas music, I’m personally always obsessed with anything Zooey Deschanel sings. Her moody voice is absolutely perfect for classic holiday songs like “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “The Christmas Waltz,” and I definitely recommend checking out the two Christmas albums she’s released with M. Ward as the indie-pop outfit She & Him. See photos of celeb Christmas trees from 2017 here.

A capella superstars Pentatonix always get it right, too. This year, they’ve put out a 3-disc deluxe edition of their holiday songs, and it would make the perfect gift for any pop music fan. Take a look at it in our music gift guide here.

Finally, if you still need more content for your party playlist, be sure to check out our list of the best country Christmas songs, as well as the 50 best holiday songs of all time.

