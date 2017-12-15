Braun Strowman Issues A Warning To Santa: What Does The WWE’s Monster Want For Xmas?

What do you get the ‘Monster Among Men’ for Christmas? Braun Strowman tells us what he wants from Santa, how he’s been able to conquer the WWE and his 2018 plans!

Since debuting on Raw in 2015, Braun Strowman, 34, has plowed through the WWE, leaving destruction and devastation in his wake. Yet, even the WWE Superstar called “The Monster Among Men” and “The New Face Of Destruction” deserves a visit from Santa Claus, right? While Braun’s competitors, especially those left unconscious after taking his signature running powerslam, would say he deserves to be on the “Naughty” list, the North Carolina native EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com what he wants most for Christmas. “From Santa Claus? Hmmm…I am not really materialistic but I would like a five-day vacation with my family in Hawaii,” Braun said while promoting WWE2k18 On the Nintendo Switch, arriving just in time for the holidays.

Considering all that Braun has accomplished in 2017, he’s definitely earned some R&R. Over the past twelve months, he’s had epic matches with the likes of The Big Show, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns. Braun has also delivered some of the WWE’s biggest OMG moments. He’s flipped an ambulance, survived being crushed by a garbage truck and superplexed Big Show through the ring. How did Braun become one of the biggest Superstars in the WWE in just two years? “A lot of it is just work ethic,” he tells HollywoodLife.com. “I have never done anything in life to not be the best. I have worked week-in and week-out to cement myself, whether the world believes it or not I am going to be, the best big man that has ever done this.”

“That is how I go out thinking every time I do this,” Braun says, “because who enters a contest to finish in second place? Like, I am going to win. I think it attests to where I am in my career now because I want to be the best and I am going to be the best.”

There is still plenty for Braun to accomplish in the WWE, as he’s yet to hold a major WWE championship. Emphasis on the yet. With the WWE’s Royal Rumble taking place on Jan. 28, Braun is already planning on making 2018 his biggest year ever. “Without a doubt I would love to break the record and win the Royal Rumble,” he tells HollywoodLife.com “I’m looking forward to an opportunity to have a marquee match at WrestleMania. I haven’t had one yet, the past two years I have been involved and I have been very gracious to be involved in WrestleMania but I am hungry!”

“I am so hungry,” he adds, “and I want a big match at WrestleMania. I want to continue to do what I started in 2017 and that is to decimate whomever steps in the ring with me and continue to shock and awe fans by doing things that they have never seen before and stuff that big guys shouldn’t be able to do. 2017 was the start of my career as a singles competitor and when it is all said and done, I will be in the WWE Hall of Fame and I am going to work my ass off night in and night out, week in and week out, year in and year out till I am!”

Braun Strowman can be seen every week on Raw, airing on the USA network at 8:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM CT on Mondays. You can also catch all his highlights on the WWE Network.

