Zendaya Rocked A Slick Fire Engine Red Blazer — Would You Try This Look? Vote

Bow down! Zendaya continues to slay with her fashion while promoting ‘The Greatest Showman.’ Check out her fire engine red blazer and tell us if you could pull it off.

Zendaya has pretty much owned every red carpet she set foot on in 2017 and she’s continuing to kill it as she promotes her new flick The Greatest Showman. The 21-year old attended the film’s Mexico City premiere in a stunning shiny fire engine red blazer that looked like she could be a circus ring leader. Which is apropos as the movie is about P.T. Barnum, the man who started show business by founding the circus industry in the 1800’s. Her jacket really popped when the photographers’ flashbulbs went off, making the color and fabric erupt with a glistening shine.

The actress paired her statement blazer with a pair of simple black pants, heels and a crisp white tuxedo-necked shirt for a really classic look. She wore her dark locks in heavy side curls just above her shoulders, giving her blazer all of the attention when it came to her overall outfit. Her brilliant stylist Law Roach posted a photo of her to his Instagram and described her look as “Tom Boy Chic…” He noted that the blazer was by Ralph Lauren and the heels by Christian Louboutin for anyone who wants to copy Zendaya’s look. See pics of Zendaya’s red carpet style, here.

While her co-star Zac Efron, 30, has been strangely low-key on the press tour for The Greatest Showman — he plays her love interest — she and Hugh Jackman, 49, have been traveling the world together to promote the movie. She revealed how the Wolverine star helped her get over her fear of heights when it came to the trapeze work she had to perform. On a Tonight Show appearance on Dec. 12, she revealed that he encouraged her by telling her that she was a “badass” and that coming from the action hero, that made her all the ready to get going on her daring stunts!

