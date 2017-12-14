Yurizan Beltran Dead: Gorgeous Brunette Porn Star Dies At 31

So sad. Adult film star Yurizan Beltran has died. Here’s all the details on her shocking passing.

Porn star Yuri Luv (real name Yurizan Beltran) has died at the age of 31. The tragic news arrived via a statement from PornStar Platinum on XBIZ.net. “It is with a heavy heart I write this. The entire PornStar Platinum family is in mourning at the news of the loss of one of its family members. Yuri was found today at the age of 31,” Dan Hogue, director of business development for Pornstar Platinum, wrote. “She was always kind to me and we will miss her.” Details on the cause of death are not currently available. Head here to see all the celebrities we’ve lost in 2017.

The stunning adult actress’s passing has rocked the industry. Since news of her death was announced, Twitter was flooded with touching notes commemorating Yuri’s life. “We’re devastated to hear of the passing of Yurizan Beltran. Our thoughts go out to her family and friends. RIP,” Brazzers, another prominent porn production company, wrote. “A sweet soul lost,” fellow porn star Catalina Cruz wrote. “You came across very genuine and kind to me when I first met you. I am so sad. Sending love to everyone that was close to Yurizan Beltran.”

The timing of Yuri’s death is particularly striking because it follows quickly on the heels of fellow porn star August Ames‘ death on Dec. 6. She was just 23. Her passing was ultimately ruled a suicide by hanging. Prior to her death, she had found herself in hot water after complaining on Twitter about an upcoming scene she was going to shoot with a male porn star who had done gay scenes in the past. Her words were interpreted as homophobic and the backlash was swift. It’s been speculated that the anger she faced might have contributed to her suicidal frame of mind, as well as texts hinting at depression.

OMG no I love her I was praying it wasn't real heard the sad news that she passed away 😢R.I.P Yurizan Beltran https://t.co/KgeWImZAQ6—

Lauren Sanchez (@LilMissStar94) December 14, 2017

