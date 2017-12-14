Yuri Luv Dies: 5 Things To Know About Porn Star Who Tragically Died At 31

Another porn star has left us at too young an age, wiht the news that Yuri Luv has passed away at just 31-years-old. We’ve got five things to know about her.

This is such sad news! Porn star Yuri Luv (real name Yurizan Beltran) was found dead on Dec. 14 at the young age of 31. Her death comes just over a week after fellow adult actress August Ames took her own life at just 23-year-old. Dan Hogue, director of business development for Pornstar Platinum, delivered the devastating new on XBIZ.net. “It is with a heavy heart I write this. The entire PornStar Platinum family is in mourning at the news of the loss of one of its family members. Yuri was found today at the age of 31,” Hogue posted. Yuri died of an apparent drug overdose, according to Nickey Milo via avn.com. He knew her since 2004 and worked closely with her on two websites for Pornstar Platinum and YuriLuv.com. She was discovered by the owner of the house where she was living in Bellflower, CA Milo said, adding that there were pills found near the bed.

Here are five things to know about Yuri:

1. Yuri’s first major adult nude spread was for Penthouse magazine before moving on to porn.

She got noticed by the mag’s editors after appearing on the cover of Lowrider magazine at the age of 18. After the spread, she went on to do girl on girl porn videos for five years before including hardcore sex with men to her repertoire in 2010. She had over 200 titles to her credit. See photos of Yuri, here.

2. Yuri was an entrepreneur who started her own porn site.

After years working in the adult video industry she started her own hardcore porn site YuriLuv.com that included her own videos as well as other people’s wild sex acts. The intro reads, “I have decided to open my new XXX hardcore site, and yes I said hardcore sex. This is my official personal site run by me and created by me with exclusive hardcore videos and pics shot in stunning HD.”

3. Yuri was an animal lover.

She owned several dogs and loved showing pictures of her adorable pups on her Instagram account. She called her white poodle Roxy “The love of my life,” in a recent photo. She called her English bulldog Big Mac, “My boyfriend” in another adorable pic.

4. Yuri was a foodie!

She loved to post Instagram pics of delicious diet-breaking treats like cheese fries, fried chicken with flaming hot Cheetos, pho noodles, chips and salsa as well as drinks like Guinness beer, Martini’s and Bloody Mary’s.

5. Yuri eerily posted about death back in July of 2017.

On July 29 she posted the Atticus quote, “I hope to arrive at my death late, in love and a little drunk.” Wow, who knew that only five months later she would be dead! That’s spooky.

