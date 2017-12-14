Tay-K: 5 Things To Know About Rapper Reportedly Released From Jail After Murder Charges

An unauthorized Facebook page for Tay-K claims he’s been released from prison after capital murder charges. Here’s what you should know about the rapper.

An unofficial Facebook account started posting on Dec. 13 that Tay-K has been freed from jail, and fans convinced of his release can’t deal with the news. They’ve been flooding Twitter with messages supporting him. So who is he? Here are five things to know about the rapper:

1. He was arrested on capital murder charges. His first run-in with the law was when he was witness to a deadly shooting by one of his former bandmates, Santana Sage. While Tay-K avoided charges in this case because his friend confessed, he later was arrested in July 2016 on capital murder charges — he was part of an alleged robbery that left one person dead. He was placed on house arrest before his hearing, but escaped his ankle monitor and ran away. While fleeing from cops, he also attacked a 65-year-old man in Texas. He was caught in New Jersey in June 2017.

2. He’s only 17. He was born on June 16, 2000, so he was still a teenager during all of his legal issues. In Aug. 2017, it was decided that he would be tried as an adult for the charges against him. The following month, more capital murder charges linked to another incident from when he was on the run were brought against the teen. Tay-K was allegedly present for the shooting of a 23-year-old man outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in April 2017.

3. He started his rap career as part of the group Daytona Boyz. He worked with Santana and Pimpyz. The threesome released their first track “Drift” on SoundCloud in Dec. 2014. The group went on to release a series of songs, which barely got any attention as they performed at various parties. In 2015, Tay-K released his first solo song “BIFF XANNEN” on his SoundCloud, and along with his other track “Sly Cooper” he started attracting attention in the Arlington, TX rap scene. A lot of his songs, like “Megaman” became popular after his arrest.

4. He released songs while on the run from the police. His track, “The Race” was recorded during his stay in New Jersey and the music video was released on YouTube just two weeks before police tracked him down. “The Race” debuted at number 70 on the US Billboard Hot 100 after fans petitioned for his release on social media with the hashtag #FREETAYK, which blew up. His song peaked at 44 on the charts and the video has over 70 million views. Artists like Tyga, Lil Yachty, and Fetty Wap, have also remixed his song.

5. He released an EP while incarcerated. #SantanaWorld came out on July 17, 2017. It features eight different tracks. Video blog WorldStarHipHop also released “Coolin” on Sept. 14, 2017, but Tay-K’s official Twitter account tweeted that the version they leaked wasn’t official, and that they “have something major in store.”

