Morgan Spurlock: 5 Things To Know About ‘Super Size Me’ Star Who Admitted To Sexual Abuse

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock shocked fans when he penned an open letter admitting to sexual abuse, harassment and infidelity. We’ve got 5 things to know about him.

Super Size Me star and filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, 47, shocked his fans and the whole world on Dec. 13, when he penned a 1,000 word open letter laying bare how he has been “part of the problem” when it comes to sexually harassing and abusing women. Since his documentaries are about uncovering the truth, he decided to do just that as far as his personal life. He admitted to sexually harassing a female assistant to the point where she quit, to cheating on every wife or girlfriend he ever had. You can read his brave confessional here where he opened up about how he has treated women poorly all of his live and vowed to be a better man. Here are five things to know about Morgan:

1. Morgan gained fame with his 2004 documentary about McDonald’s oversized meals called Super Size Me.

In the film he ate three McDonald’s meals a day and absolutely nothing else for 30 straight days. When they offered the “super size” option he would always take it. At the end of the experiment he gained a whopping 25 pounds and ended up suffering heart and liver dysfunction, as well as depression after eating all that junk food. It took him 14 months after filming to get back to his normal weight.

2. Morgan is an Academy Award nominee.

While his health may have been ravaged making Super Size Me, he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary. The film also helped change the way the fast food industry marketed oversized, high calorie meals to customers.

3. Morgan has directed dozens of documentaries.

Among his work is 2016’s Rats, which was picked up by Netflix and widely viewed as it showed the extreme pervasiveness of the rodents everywhere in the world. In 2017 he released Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, a sequel to his first doc, and get ready for this 1D fans! He directed and produced the band’s 2013 film One Direction: This Is Us. Morgan is definitely a talented storyteller even if he has admitted to being a truly awful human being towards women. See pics of Morgan, here.

4. Morgan’s father abandoned him and his mother when he was a young boy.

“Is it because my father left my mother when I was child? Or that she believed he never respected her, so that disrespect carried over into their son?” he wrote in the deeply personal confessional wondering if it could be one of the reasons why he treated women so badly throughout his life.

5. Morgan is a childhood sexual abuse survivor.

In his open letter he questioned the reasons why he was so awful to women and wondered if it had anything to do with the fact that he was the victim of sexual molestation growing up. He dropped the bomb, “Was it the sexual abuse I suffered as a boy and as a young man in my teens? Abuse that I only ever told to my first wife, for fear of being seen as weak or less than a man?” Yep, this was the first time he ever opened up publicly about it and what a way to do it.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Morgan was brave to come forward and admit how he sexually abused and harassed women? Do you think he will live up to his promise to be a better man?