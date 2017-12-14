When Is ‘A Christmas Story Live’ & Everything Else You Need To Know

Get ready, because it’s almost time for another LIVE televised musical! ‘A Christmas Story Live!’ is coming soon, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

A Christmas Story Live! is set to go, well, live on Sunday, December 17 at 7pm ET on FOX. The show will be narrated by the one and only Matthew Broderick, who is portraying the “adult” version of the original film’s main character, Ralphie. In the live musical, young Ralphie will be portrayed by newcomer Andy Walken, 11. Andy, originally from Seattle, Washington, was cast after a nationwide search!

Filling out the rest of the cast are Maya Rudolph as Ralphie’s mom, Mother Parker, while Tyler Wladis plays his little brother, Randy. Old Man Parker, aka Ralphie’s hard on the outside, soft on the inside dad, will be played by comedian Chris Diamantopoulos. There is also Jane Krakowski, Ana Gasteyer and JJ Batteast, all of whom will be featured throughout the three hour live performance. It’s sure to be very exciting to watch!

As if all of that wasn’t enough, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and the cast of The Greatest Showman will be performing a LIVE musical number during one of the breaks from A Christmas Story Live!. There will also be small but significant cameos by actor Ken Jeong and boyband PRETTYMUCH. We’re sure that there are even more surprises in store, too, so we can’t wait to see how it all goes down LIVE!

