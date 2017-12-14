‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays’ Live Stream: Watch Taraji P. Henson’s Festive Special Here

Another holiday special is here! Taraji P. Henson is back with ‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays’ this year, and you can watch a live stream of the festive event here!

FOX is getting in the holiday spirit on Dec. 14, and it all starts with Taraji P. Henson’s holiday extravaganza, Taraji’s White Hot Holidays! The hour long special, which was pre-taped, begins at /:00 p.m. and is hosted by the Empire star. Aside from Taraji, there will be various celebrity appearances and performances, with Chaka Khan, Ciara, Faith Evans, Fergie, Jussie Smollett, Leslie Odom Jr., Salt-N-Pepa and the Ying Yang Twins all taking the stage to belt out some of the biggest holiday hits. Plus, DJ Khaled, Taye Diggs, Jay Pharoah, Method Man, Tituss Burgess and Niecy Nash, among other surprise guests, will show up for the fun, too.

This is the third year that Taraji has been at the helm of Fox’s holiday special. In 2015, she co-hosted with her Empire co-star, Terrence Howard, but last year, she had her first go at doing it solo. Things went so well, that Taraji is back as the lone host this year, and there’s no doubt she’ll bring the laughs and fun like in years’ past. Dec. 14 will be a holiday-filled night for FOX, as before Taraji’s show is front-and-center, there will be a special Christmas edition of Showtime at the Apollo airing on the network. Similarly, that event will feature musical acts and celebrity appearances that viewers can look forward to.

If you want to tune into Taraji’s White Hot Holidays online, we’ve got you covered. Check out live stream info here:

