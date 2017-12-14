‘Showtime At The Apollo: Christmas’ Live Stream: Watch The Holiday Spectacular Here

It’s time for yet another holiday special! Here’s how you can watch a live stream of ‘Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas’ on Dec. 14.

FOX is doubling up on holiday specials on Dec. 14, and it’s starting off with a special holiday version of Showtime at the Apollo called, fittingly Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas. The inaugural Christmas-themed event, which was pre-taped, is hosted by Steve Harvey, and of course, there will be several celebrity appearances to buzz about. Some of the biggest names in music, like Fifth Harmony, DMX, Snoop Dogg and Boyz II Men, will be taking the stage to sing some classic holiday tunes. Steve will be joined by Adrienne Bailon from The Real, as well, as she’ll be serving as co-host of the show.

Of course, the regular Showtime at the Apollo theme will be featured in the special, with up-and-coming talent taking the stage with hopes of impressing the Apollo audience. Those who don’t woo the crowd will be booed offstage, so all the contestants will be bringing their A-game! Since this is a holiday special, the theater will be decorated accordingly, with lights and festive decorations to boot. The fun will continue after Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas airs, too, as Taraji P. Henson’s holiday special, Taraji’s White Hot Holidays, comes on FOX next! That special will feature even more performances, with Ciara, Fergie and others hitting the stage.

If you’re unable to get to you TV to catch Steve, Adrienne and the rest of these folks, we have live stream info for you below. No excuses not to tune in!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas special!?