Verite Drops Incredible New Remix Of ‘Phase Me Out’ With Heavy Mellow

VÉRITÉ has teamed up with producer Heavy Mellow for a remix of her hit ‘Phase Me Out,’ giving the track a lush update while still showcasing her ethereal vocals! HollywoodLife.com has your first listen.

“I’ve known Heavy Mellow for a few years now,” VÉRITÉ tells us of how the “Phase Me Out” remix came together. “He is an insanely talented producer and has a brilliant sense of harmony. He didn’t have any limits producing this remix and really transformed the track into pure energy.” Here, the melodic track gets a glitchy, upbeat rework. Take a listen above!

“Phase Me Out” appears on VÉRITÉ’s debut album Somewhere in Between, which includes collaborations with producers Liam Howe (Lana del Rey, Ellie Goulding, fka twigs), Tim Anderson (twenty one pilots, Solange, Mr. Little Jeans) and Peter Thomas (Selena Gomez, Betty Who). Check out the rest of our quick Q&A with VÉRITÉ below!

What can we expect from your tour next year?

New band, same set up. I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable on stage in the last year. You’ll see a lot more energy and ease from me.

Who do you want to collaborate with next?

I want to keep working with [New Orleans rapper] Pell, who is really inspiring to work with. I’d love to have more badass female collaborations as well.

Who would you love to tour or perform with?

Phantogram or Sir Sly.

What’s your favorite song to play live right now?

“Bout You.”

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

“When You’re Gone.”

Any plans for the holidays this year?

Settlers of Catan at my apartment with my brothers and parents.

Finally, what are your 2018 goals?

To put one foot in front of another!

Keep up with VÉRITÉ here.