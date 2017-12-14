Tyga & Kylie Jenner: The One Thing He Still Desperately Misses About Her

Tyga and Kylie Jenner are over, done, finished. And yet, she’s still on his mind. What is it about Kylie that Tyga misses so much?

It’s safe to say that Kylie Jenner, 20, has 100% moved on from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tyga, 27. She’s totally in love with Travis Scott, 25, and is reportedly having his baby. So yeah, things are really serious! But Tyga’s just not ready to accept that yet. He’s not looking to rekindle their romance, a source told us. He’s just reminiscing about all that fame!

“Tyga has gotten over being in a relationship with Kylie but he desperately misses the access and limelight he had while being under the Kardashian umbrella,” a source close to the “Rack City” rapper told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was able to get more gigs because clubs always had the chance to have Kylie there and he would use that to his advantage. The life he lived while he was with Kylie was addicting and he definitely misses it and being in the Kardashian bubble.”

Sorry, dude. Shouldn’t have mistreated your ex-girlfriend! Kylie’s life is better than ever, and unfortunately for Tyga, she’s not sharing the limelight with anyone except that bun in the oven. For Kylie, it’s all about the baby, all the time. In fact, the only thing she and Travis have been fighting about is the little one’s potential name! Right now, Kylie’s torn over whether or not she should give the baby a “K” name, like her and her sisters. It would be cute to carry on the tradition! But Travis, of course, also has ideas about names. “He would love something to represent his family or his southern roots,” a separate source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. For more on Kylie’s pregnancy, listen to the HL podcast HERE!

