Selena Gomez surprised a fan in the sweetest way possible. Watch her epic VR prank here!

What’s better than the VR version of Selena Gomez, 25? The real thing. While on the Capital FM show, a Selenator was told she’d be experiencing a VR experience that would show her a virtual display of the “Wolves” singer thanks to some groundbreaking technology. In reality, the fan was actually viewing the actual pop star in the flesh. Best surprise ever! The moment of realization when the fan starts to second-guess whether the Selena she’s seeing isn’t virtual after the pop star gives her a very real high five is pretty priceless. Of course, the instance when Selena gives her a big hug with the VR device still on is by far the best part of the whole prank. Check out the sweet video below.

Not only does Selena treat her fans extremely well, she treats her friends just as heartwarmingly. We reported earlier how she sent a lovely video and message to Taylor Swift, 28, in celebration of the Reputation singer’s 28th birthday. Selena wrote, “I’m glad you were born… Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light…”

According to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets, Selena and Justin are planning a secret wedding together.

A fan thought she was going to see a virtual @selenagomez… Instead, she gets the real thing. looool. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/zV4oP7CZS2 — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) December 13, 2017

