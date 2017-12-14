Scott Disick ‘Furious’ Kourtney’s Bringing ‘Boy Toy’ Younes Around His Kids

Uh-oh. Word has it, Kourtney Kardashian has introduced her man Younes Bendjima to her kids and Scott Disick isn’t thrilled!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has reportedly let her young, hunky BF Younes Bendjima, 24, meet her 3 kids and her ex Scott Disick, 33, is NOT happy about it. “Scott is furious that Kourtney introduced her boyfriend Younes to his kids,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott does not want anyone stepping into his role as father. Seeing another man getting close to Kourtney and his kids like this is too much of him to handle, he can barely talk about it without freaking out.” Yikes! Head here to take a look back at Kourney and Younes’ relationship in photos!

The insider went on to add that Kourt’s baby daddy is convinced her relationship with the young model won’t last and even mocks him behind his back! “Scott feels like Younes is nothing but a distraction for Kourtney, he has no respect for him and calls him ‘the boy toy.’ Scott is super annoyed by their relationship but watching him getting close to his kids is unbearable. Scott is also angry because he feels Kourtney is behaving like a total hypocrite. Kourtney made it clear to Scott that his girlfriend Sofia [Richie, 19] is not allowed at any family holiday events.” Whoa! HEAD HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR LATEST PODCAST ON SCOTT AND SOFIA!

“Kourtney has several issues with Scott dating Sofia and does not like it at all,” the source added. “Kourt has banned Sofia from meeting the kids despite how serious things are getting with between Sofia and Scott. Kourtney is also trying to prevent Scott from bringing Sofia to the big annual Kardashian family Christmas party. Kourtney wants to maintain family tradition and she does not think Sofia fits into that ideal.” Here’s hoping they find a way to all get along as the holidays arrive!

