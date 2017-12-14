Catch that early morning shade? Robin Roberts started her day on ‘GMA’ by destroying Omarosa with a simple diss after the former Trump aide’s interview. Watch!

We’d like to report a murder, please. The usually calm and collected Robin Roberts couldn’t hide her annoyance after former Trump administration aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman, 54, visited Good Morning America on December 14 for an in-depth interview. After Omarosa implied in her interview that she’d be releasing dirt about her time in the White House, Robin quipped, “She says she has a story to tell, and I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. Yeah, she will. Bye, Felicia.”

Damn! We were not expecting that, especially coming from Robin. We know she’s tough as nails, but as a morning show host, she tends to keep things positive. You know something had to have rubbed her the wrong way to elicit such a response! Robin was apparently annoyed by Omarosa’s interview with her cohost, Michael Strahan, her first since shockingly resigning as the head of communications at the Office of Public Liaison just short of a year since President Donald Trump‘s inauguration. She said that she saw things “that made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people.

“And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” she said. Apparently, Robin thinks that story’s going to come in the form of a tell-all book or something else the public will have to buy. Honestly, we’d buy it. But right now, the internet’s focusing on Robin’s expert shade and takedown of the former White House aide (and former The Apprentice contestant):

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised by Robin Roberts’ major shade? Let us know!