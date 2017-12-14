Duck! A Wisconsin reporter proved how treacherous morning news can be when she was beaned in the face with a snowball just seconds before she went live on the air!

Who knew that local news could be so dangerous? FOX6 News Milwaukee’s Amy DuPont was just about to give a live update to the winter weather rocking the region on Dec. 13. Suddenly, her off-camera photographer first threatens to lob a snowball at her (you can see her brace for impact at the 00:06 mark.) Surprisingly, he actually throws it – and connects with Amy’s face! Yes, this professional reporter gets smacked in the kisser with a snowball, seconds before the cameras start rolling. “I have an update for you,” she says, laughing. This morning, I was telling you that it wasn’t quite ‘snowball fight’ ready. I don’t know if you can see that that my face is wet.”

“My photographer that I’m working with this morning got me in the face with a snowball,” Amy adds, handling it like a boss. “Clearly, it is great snow for snowball fights.” To be fair to the photographer, he clearly knew he messed up as he’s seen rushing into frame to help clean Amy off before her report. Still, major props for Amy being able to get walloped with some winter slush and still deliver the news like nothing happened.

She actually had a great sense of humor about the whole thing. While some would save this clip for the “end of the year blooper reel,” Amy actually took a screenshot of the snowball blast and made it the cover image to her Facebook page!

Amy joined FOX6 in 2017. The St. Paul, Minnesota native graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a degree in Communication Studies. After working a year in San Diego at CW6, she returned to Wisconsin in Oct. 2017, joining the “Wake Up” team. Since beginning her professional career, she’s won four Emmy awards and two Murrow and Sevaried awards. “She has also been honored by the Associated Press of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association for Best Morning Newscast, Best Series Reporting, Best Feature Reporting, Best Hard News Story, Best Sports Feature Reporting, and Best Photography,” according to the FOX6 website.

“Amy is excited to be back in the Midwest. However; she’s not looking forward to shoveling snow again!” Well, better to shove it than to have to scoop it off her face, right?

Are you impressed with how Amy was able to handle that possibly embarrassing moment, HollywoodLifers?