Reign Disick Turns 3: See The Cutest Pics Ever Of Kourtney Kardashian & Scott’s Youngest Kid

Happy birthday, Reign Disick! Kourtney Kardashian & Scott’s youngest cutie is officially 3 years old, and never been more adorable! See his best pics ever here.

What a year it’s been for Reign Disick! The sweet toddler turned three years old on Dec. 14, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at some of his most aw-worthy moments of all time. Check out the above gallery to get in on this cuteness overload! And while you’re at it, see how much Reign has grown! Seriously, where does the time go? Click here to see pics from Reign’s joint b-day party earlier this month.

Despite having the same birthday as his older brother Mason Disick, 8, Reign’s fam has always tried hard to give him and his bro their own special time in the spotlight during their shared b-day month. In fact, Reign’s birthday was celebrated on Dec. 3 with all his cousins and family members in attendance. The Kardashians actually held a joint party for both him and Saint West, 2, and it was a Monsters Inc. themed bash with a dash of Christmas in there too! At the lavish event, guests could ice skate, sled, and enjoy loads of festive treats — including two different birthday cakes. The best part though? There was even fake snow and a Santa! Pretty brilliant, right?

Although Reign’s only three, he had quite an eventful second year. Not only did his adorable mini man bun gain him major attention, but Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 38, son also rocked cornrows this year and looked absolutely precious while doing it! Before we know it, Reign will be a style icon for kids everywhere! The little one was also spotted spending quality one-on-one time with his dad, Scott Disick, 34, and the resulting pap pics melted all of our hearts. In the photos, Scott gives Reign the sweetest kiss on the lips while shopping around The Commons in Los Angeles, making it abundantly clear that Reign is totally his dad’s little buddy! Happy birthday, Reign!

